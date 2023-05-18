Work to revamp city rly station at Rs 529 crore picks up pace

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 17

The work for major upgrade of the Ludhiana railway station at a cost of Rs 528.95 crore has picked up pace, with the completion deadline fixed as August 2, 2025, the Northern Railway has said.

The project, which was awarded at the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode to a local firm on December 19 last, entails a host of new facilities and upgrade of the existing services to give a new and modern look to the British era’s biggest junction in the Ferozepur division, officials have revealed.

The total project cost of Rs 528.95 crore included the contract value of Rs 472.94 crore, project management consultant cost of Rs 4.56 crore and other allied expenditures.

The development assumes significance as this will be the first major revamp of the railway station established way back in 1860.

Sharing details, Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project, told The Tribune today that the geotechnical investigation and survey work had already been completed, while 85 per cent of the work involving relocation of existing facilities had also been completed so far.

He disclosed that Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal has informed him that 50 per cent of the approvals for architectural designs had already been accorded, 25 per cent of the structural design approvals had been obtained and 15 per cent of the MEP design approvals had also been granted so far.

Gangal further told Arora that the PCC and footing had been done while reinforcement works for pedestal and column construction for Type-II of A and B blocks was in progress.

While excavation work was in progress for Type-II of C block, Type-III of A block, rest house and hospital buildings, site had been cleared to start excavation for construction of Type-IV.

Arora was further intimated that the railway station development work involved relocation of 130 existing quarters, rest house, hospital, main station building and railway offices for clearance of the site for construction of main and secondary entry of the new station building.

The project entails additional entry from elevated road for smooth traffic flow, arrival and departure segregation in station area, new multi-level car parking and 12,600 square meter surface parking area, provision for proper second entry, iconic station buildings with green building certification (gold rated), new signage and digital displays for all travel-related information and spacious 72-meter wide departure concourse with world-class amenities.

The existing main side station building spread over 3,780 square meter would be segregated into two station buildings - the main side station building with ground plus five stories over 23,181 square meter and second entry building with ground plus two stories over 8,239 square meter.

The upgrade plan will replace the existing single foot overbridge, which connects main and second entry with four through foot overbridges connecting main, second entry and all platforms.

Similarly, the existing seven platforms partially covered with cover over platforms (COPs) would be given complete coverage with through roof and COP.

The additional new facilities would include elevated road at plus 9-meter level along with walkway over 3,385 square meter, multi-level car parking ground plus two stories with each measuring 42.2-meter x 82.5-meter over 10,248 square meter, departure air concourse measuring 72-meter x 67-meter at plus 9-meter level over 5,350 square meter and through roof at 18-meter height, covering concourse and all platforms over 30,000 square meter, COP and platform surfacing over 24,190 square meter.

The new station building would have two arrival foot overbridges, each 8-meter wide, over 5,600 square meter, circulating area main and second entry side over 32,000 square meter, platform development, comprising surfacing and COP over 25,000 square meter, 39 lifts and 28 escalators.

The revamp plan would create an additional entry on the main entry side through an elevated road connecting the existing ROB outside the circulating area, entry to all seven platforms would be made through departure air concourse to segregate arrival and departure, besides constructing two new foot overbridges with a provision for arriving passengers to go on arrival foot overbridges on Ambala and Jalandhar ends of platform, respectively, and move out of the station area.

The new second entry would be connected to departure air concourse and both arrival foot overbridges with additional 8,000 square meter parking and dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones in the segregated arrival and departure areas.

Besides, a ground plus two-storey building, measuring 86-meter x 31-meter, extendable to seven stories, for commercial use has also been planned on the second entry side.

MP Sanjeev Arora’S push

Redevelopment and upgrade of the Ludhiana railway station was approved after Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, who had been raising the demand inside and outside the Parliament for long, had recently met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He demanded major infrastructure uplift and revamp of the junction while highlighting its poor state. “This is the much-needed and much-awaited project to undertake the first major revamp of the railway station, which was opened by the Britishers in 1860,” Arora added.