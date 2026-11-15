Worker dies after getting trapped in machine at Ludhiana paper mill

A 47-year-old worker was burnt to death after he got trapped in a machine and fell into a boiler at a paper mill in the Focal Point area in Ludhiana on Saturday.

The victim, Samarath Majhi, was working at the factory when he got entangled in the belt of the machine and was dragged into the boiler along

with it. He suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot.

The deceased, a father of three children, had been working at the mill for nearly three years. He used to work at the factory along with his nephew and cousin.

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ASI Randhir Singh said the worker died after being trapped in the machine. The police took the body into custody and shifted it to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The cause of the accident was being probed.