Worker dies by suicide, shop owner booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 28

After a worker of a shop died by suicide by hanging himself inside the establishment, the city police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the shop owner.

The suspect has been identified as Krishan Gopal Taneja, who owns a shop dealing in police uniform opposite the Police Lines.

Vijay Das, father of Ghanaiya Lal (14), the deceased, said his son was being tortured by the shop owner due to which he was in depression. On Thursday night, his son died by suicide at the shop.

On the complaint of the deceased’s father, a case of abetment to suicide was registered against the shop owner.