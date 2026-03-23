Worker dies in explosion due to gas leak at Ludhiana knitwear factory

A factory worker has died in an explosion followed by a fire that erupted at Surya Knitwear on RK Road. The incident reportedly occurred due to gas leak. The victim was sleeping in the room when the explosion took place. It was so powerful that the room’s walls collapsed, leaving no chance for the victim to escape. He has been identified as 50-year-old helper Ram Naresh.

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According to available information, the accident occurred around 2:30 am on Saturday. A gas leak reportedly occurred in a room at the factory. As the gas pressure increased, there was a massive explosion, which immediately ignited a massive fire in the room. Nearby residents reported that the sound was so loud that it woke them up.

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At the time of the accident, Ram was sleeping inside the room. The explosion caused one of the walls of the room to collapse completely. The victim had no time to escape or save himself, and got engulfed in flames. He died on the spot with burns.

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The deceased originally hailed from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. He had been working as a helper at this factory for a long time. It is reported that Ram was a bachelor. He did not own a home here, so he lived in a room within the factory premises.

The police took custody of the body and placed it in the mortuary at the Civil Hospital. The investigating officer at Moti Nagar police station stated that the deceased’s family had been informed about the accident. Only after their arrival from Allahabad will a post-mortem be conducted and the body handed over to them. Further legal action will be taken based on the family’s statements.