Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

EPFO officials hand over a cheque to accident victim's widow Neelam Rani in Ludhiana on Friday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 11

The widow and two children of a young factory worker, who died in a road mishap, got benefits of his insurance claim, provident fund contribution and pension within 24 hours of his death, courtesy Ludhiana regional office of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Unlike long time taken by most of the government institutions in processing the claims, the EPFO took cognisance of media reports, reached out to the bereaved family and handed them over the financial assistance, which they were not even aware of, here on Friday.

This all was done within 24 hours, which is a record of sorts and one-of-its-kind cases in the country.

The development assumes significance as the deceased, Atma Ram, in his mid-40s, was the sole breadwinner of the family after losing his father to Covid last month.

Sharing details, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (RPFC)-I Dheeraj Gupta, told The Tribune that the EPFO took cognisance of Atma Ram’s death in a road accident from media reports and immediately reached out to his family.

The department extended benefits like pension, employee’s provident fund (EPF) and employee’s deposit linked insurance (EDLI) scheme to the widow and family members of the deceased worker, who were unaware of what benefits they were entitled to get.

Under the new initiative, the Ludhiana office of the EPFO has created a special “death claim cell”, which scrutinises newspapers and other information sources on daily basis for information about any accident or mishap in the industry. The cell then proactively takes up such cases and verifies, if any eligible subscriber has expired in such mishap and helps legal heirs to claim their social welfare dues such as EPF, EPS (pension) and EDLI.

Gupta said, “After taking cognisance of the incident, our death claim cell gathers preliminary information about the deceased worker and his employer details. It is enquired whether the establishment in which worker was working is covered under the EPFO or not, whether the deceased worker was made EPF member by the establishment, whether the worker is eligible for EPF membership or not.”

Subsequently, the enforcement officer is immediately deputed to get the further details from the establishment and guide the widow about the EPF benefits and complete the necessary paperwork by the family.

“Our officer met the widow and family members of the deceased and helped them file a claim in the EPF office in coordination with his employer,” he informed.

While Rs 2.5 lakh was settled as the EDLI and Rs 42,915 was his EPF accumulation, which was handed over to his widow Neelam Rani.

Besides, the monthly pension of Rs 2,001 to the widow and Rs 500 each to both children — daughter Gaganjot (21) and son Mohit (20) — was also sanctioned.

The benefits were handed over to the deceased’s widow in the presence of Gupta and RPFC-II Sumeet Singh.

e-nomination filed recently

e-nomination was recently done by the deceased worker, which helped the EPF Department to release benefits to the nominee immediately, otherwise it takes time to release benefits to family members in case nomination is not done by the EPF member during his lifetime.

Poor response

The mandatory e-nomination has evoked poor response in Ludhiana regional office as only 39,815, accounting for almost 14 per cent of the total 2.9 lakh contributory members, have filed e-nominations till Thursday, despite repeated requests, awareness campaigns and EPFO officials visiting the establishments.

Good Samaritans

Besides Shekhar Bisht and Hardeep Singh of the EPFO death claim cell, who coordinated with the HR Department of the deceased’s employer, village sarpanch Baldev Kaur, local police and hospital authorities played a vital role in tracing the beneficiaries, collecting the documents and helping the bereaved family in filing the EPF claim to ensure benefits within such a short time.

Officialspeak

Apart from PF benefits, widows and family members of deceased workers are entitled to pension and EDLI benefits, irrespective of worker, EPF member’s length of service, in case of death while in service. Every EPF member should file e-nomination at the earliest to ensure the benefits to his/her family members. —Dheeraj Gupta, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I

#EPFO

