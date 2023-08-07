Worker drowns in water tank at dyeing unit

Ludhiana, August 6
A factory worker allegedly drowned in a water tank at a dyeing unit in Bajra Colony. The deceased has been identified as Rajinder Kumar, native of Himachal Pradesh, who was presently residing in Ghuman Colony.
The deceased had gone to check the 50-ft deep tank yesterday during which he accidentally fell into it. Rajinder’s helper, who was present at the factory, raised an alarm, but he could not be saved. Later, his body was retrieved from the tank.
Deceased’s uncle, Rakesh, said the death was caused due to negligence. If the factory manager or employees had emptied the tank immediately after the incident, Rajinder could have been saved. The police should take action against the factory owner. The Meharban police said further action would be taken as per law.
