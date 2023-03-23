Worker flees with Rs 5 lakh, booked

Ludhiana, March 22
A man working for a liquor vendor has allegedly fled with Rs 5 lakh in cash. The police started an investigation in the matter. The suspect has been identified as Ranveer Kushwaha of Rajasthan.
Complainant Mohit Samani of SBS Nagar alleged that the suspect had been collecting cash from his liquor vends for the past five years.
He alleged that Ranveer collected Rs 5 lakh from the liquor vends in the Shimlapuri area on March 13 but he did not deposit the money. The complainant alleged that he fled away with the cash.
