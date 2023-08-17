Worker killed, 5 arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 16

A 30-year-old worker from Bihar was killed by five labourers on the Jammu-Katra national highway in Mullanpur Dakha. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Mahato.

The Dakha police arrested the accused identified as Mubarak Hussain, Mahibul Haq, Ansar Ali , Mohidur, and Anwar Hussain, all from West Bengal.

The complainant, Bhupinderpal Singh, alleged that on August 13, he saw some labourers beating a man at the under-construction national highway site. Meanwhile, other labourers intervened to stop the violence. Probationary DSP Deepkaran said the accused were arrested.

