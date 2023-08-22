Worker rapes contractor’s daughter, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 21

A worker has been booked for raping the daughter of his contractor and blackmailing her.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Kumar.

The complainant alleged that her husband, the contractor, was having an illicit relationship with a woman and she gave birth to a girl. After the mother died, the complainant took care of the girl like her own daughter.

She alleged that being a drug addict, the accused used to give drugs to my daughter. The accused blackmailed us with leaking objectionable videos, she added