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Home / Ludhiana / Workers clean, worship tools as Ludhiana marks Vishwakarma Day

Workers clean, worship tools as Ludhiana marks Vishwakarma Day

Ramgarhia families continue generations-old tool-making tradition

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:30 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Tools being worshipped at one of the factory premises on the occasion of Vishwakarma Day in Ludhiana. Tribune photo
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A day after Diwali celebrations, industrialists, mechanics, migrant workers, agriculturists, boutique owners and artisans across Ludhiana observed Vishwakarma Day on Monday, paying homage to Lord Vishwakarma, regarded as the deity of craftsmanship, construction and creation.

From small workshops to major industrial units, tools and machinery were taken out, cleaned and worshipped as part of the celebrations. The occasion holds particular significance for the Ramgarhia community, traditionally associated with engineering, machine-making and the manufacture of tools, agricultural equipment and machinery used across industries.

Since tools and machinery are used by people across occupations and communities, Vishwakarma Day is observed by workers and business owners from different backgrounds.

Sharanjit Singh Panesar of Dashmesh Mechanical Works, Amargath, around 60 km from Ludhiana, told The Tribune that the tradition of tool-making had been passed down through generations in the Ramgarhia community.

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"In every household, small children see their fathers and grandfathers making tools. Practical training is inherited, and today, we are supplying the best agricultural equipment to countries such as the US, UK and Spain. The craftsmanship is in our blood," said Panesar.

He added that younger generations had further strengthened the family businesses by acquiring mechanical engineering degrees before joining the trade.

Avtar Singh Bhogal of Bhogalsons, a cycle parts manufacturer, said Lord Vishwakarma had been worshipped at the factory premises since its establishment in 1937.

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"My father used to perform the puja, and since then, the tradition of cleaning and worshipping tools has continued. These are the tools that have brought us here today and have been our bread and butter," he said.

Meanwhile, migrant workers and skilled labourers reached factories early in the morning, cleaned the tools and machinery, offered prayers to Lord Vishwakarma and distributed sweets among those present.

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