Worker's husband, accomplice set shopkeeper afire

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

In a shocking incident, two masked youths threw petrol on a shopkeeper in Guru Teg Bahadur Market in the Model Town area and set him on fire. The fire also engulfed the clothing store and rendered serious burn injuries to the trader.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras of the shop. One of the suspects was the husband of a worker of the shop.

The shopkeeper got burns on his face, chest and shoulders in the incident. The Model Town police reached the scene and initiated an investigation.

The victim, Gurdeep Singh (55), was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

The shopkeeper said one of the suspects, Pratham Yadav, was the husband of Nisha Yadav, a sales worker at the shop. Nisha was seeking raise in her salary and he had assured that he would increase her salary later. For the past three days Nisha had not been coming to the shop. It seemed that her husband was angered as his wife’s salary was not increased.

A case was registered against both of them.