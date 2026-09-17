Workers protest proposed outsourcing of Ludhiana MC’s sanitation-related services

Opposition to the Municipal Corporation’s proposed outsourcing of sanitation-related services intensified on Wednesday, with contractual sanitation employees holding a gate rally outside its Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk in Ludhiana and another group marched towards the residence of MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi with hundreds of protesters.

The protesters said the increasing involvement of private agencies in civic services threatened the livelihood of existing sanitation workers. They demanded that the MC scrap the proposed solid waste management and other outsourcing projects and instead strengthen its own workforce.

Advertisement

The employees who gathered outside the Zone A office submitted a memorandum to Mayor Inderjit Kaur, listing their demands. Their main objection was to the proposed Rs 1,198-crore solid waste management project under which door-to-door garbage collection, lifting and processing would be handed over to a private agency.

Advertisement

Union leaders claimed that hundreds of workers, particularly those from the Dalit community, were engaged in door-to-door garbage collection and lifting and could lose their jobs if the work was outsourced.

They also opposed the MC’s plan to engage a private company for cleaning major roads, streets and localities for three years at a cost of about Rs 150 crore. Instead, the workers demanded that the amount be used for recruiting sanitation staff and improving the existing system.

Advertisement

The union further claimed that outsourced sanitation workers who had been working continuously since 2022 had not received their salaries for nearly six months. They demanded immediate release of the pending wages, saying the delay had created financial difficulties for the workers and their families.

At the same time, a group of employees reached the residence of MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and raised their concerns over assurances given to them after an earlier meeting with Local Bodies Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

The MLA came out and listened to the workers. He assured them that neither he nor the government was against the employees. He said Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Parashar, who was his brother and a member of the Finance and Contracts Committee, had walked out of the meeting on the day the door-to-door garbage collection project was discussed.

Pappi also assured the workers that he would accompany them to Chandigarh, if required, for discussions with the government on their demands.

The union has also renewed its demand for regularisation of over-age and DC-rate sanitation workers. It said the government had given assurances on the issue during a recent meeting with employees.

Another demand of the workers is revision of the monthly salary of outsourced sanitation workers from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, as allegedly promised by the government.

The employees said 456 mali beldars, beldars and drivers, who had been working with the MC

for years, were still awaiting regularisation. They pointed out that the MC House had approved a proposal on May 9, 2025, sent it to the Local Government Department and sought early approval.

The union also demanded withdrawal of the 2025 government notification concerning recruitment of outsourced Class IV sanitation workers, arguing that the Mayor and the Commissioner already have powers to make such appointments.

Other demands include creation of 190 sanitary supervisor posts for the Health Department and 95 posts for the Operations and Maintenance cell. The workers also opposed the outsourcing of sewerage work in 26 wards and sought cancellation of the contract.

The union further demanded that salaries of all MC employees and officers be credited to their bank accounts by the seventh of every month.