Workers to support party, not individual

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 29

Irrespective of their political allegiance, workers and local leaders of various parties of this region falling under Fatehgarh Sahib and Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituencies are in no mood to shift loyalties as some politicians are joining other parties, allegedly over their individual interests.

Political enthusiasm is also deemed to be dampened in case parties launch candidates changing loyalties frequently instead of offering a chance to senior leaders who have maintained long-term association with the mothership.

Former president Ahmedgarh Municipal Council and a senior Congress functionary in the Amargarh Assembly Segment of Fatehgarh Sahib Parliamentary Constituency, Suraj Mohammad, said activists of the party were neither ready to change their loyalties following outgoing leaders nor in a mood to accept outsiders as their candidate for the ensuing General Election.

“Though it has almost become a trend for former legislators to shift loyalties ahead of every election, local leaders and workers don’t feel obliged to shift allegiance with them,” said Mohammad, adding the same was true for acceptance of candidates who are launched by ignoring native party leaders.

Block Samiti member Nirmal Singh Cheema, another Congress leader from Dehlon in Gill Assembly Segment of Ludhiana, said the cadre of almost all political outfits has normally been loyal to their original party.

“Following the shifting loyalty of our three time MP Ravneet Bittu, we convened a series of meetings with members of various wings of our party and were glad to know that no one showed any inclination to jump ship. Rather we felt glad that now someone loyal and honest will get a chance to contest the election,” said Cheema.

Senior functionary of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and councillor of Ahmedgarh, Aman Afridi, lamented that shifting loyalties ahead of the elections was not only betrayal with the parent political outfit but the voters also felt abandoned emotionally and politically. “As the trend is injurious for the democratic electoral process based on ideologies of various political parties, the law should disallow the malpractice of breaking trust of voters who have worked to enhance the ‘worth’ of the leader concerned,” argued Afridi, adding that his supporters had already announced their loyalty to the party over an individual.

