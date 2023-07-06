Working of courts hit as rain lashes Ludhiana

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 5

Heavy rainfall today adversely affected the functioning of courts in the district, virtually bringing the work to a halt. After it started pouring in the city and its periphery around 8 am in the morning, the court complex and roads were soon left submerged in water. The incessant downpour spelled trouble for lawyers and their clients, among others, who had to show up at the court.

District Bar Association president Chetan Verma, secretary Vikas Gupta and vice-president Karan Singh wrote to the judges, urging them not to pass any order against any party in case they fail to appear in the court in view of the inclement weather. The trio pointed to the fact that the heavy rains had made it difficult for them to show up at the court.

The parking area of the District Court Complex was inundated with rainwater for want of a proper drainage system. The unfavourable weather condition, coupled with flooding on roads and the parking area of the complex, deterred several lawyers from attending to their duties today.

Work had resumed in the courts just on July 1 after the summer vacation. On Monday, however, the functioning of the courts was interrupted due to a day-long power outage.

Senior lawyers J K Kapila and Raj Kumar Sehgal rued that work begins at district courts at 10 am. But by nine o’clock, the whole city was submerged in water.

A lawyer who requested anonymity noted that the sole drain in the lawyers’ parking lot has long remained clogged up with mud and muck, resulting in waterlogging.

Down with the downpour