Works under 24x7 canal-based water supply project going on in full swing

Works under the 24x7 canal-based water supply project are going on in full swing.

Though it took seven years for the project to start, the people are now hopeful that sooner or later 24x7 canal-based water supply will finally become a reality. The project is expected to do away with dependence on the groundwater.

At present, the work of establishing a world class water treatment plant (WTP) is going on at Bilga village, near Sahnewal, and overhead water reservoirs are also being set up in different parts of the city under the project. A pipeline is also being installed for supplying treated surface water from the village to the city.

To be completed in two phases

The first phase of the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) funded canal-based water supply project is being taken up at a cost of around Rs 1,300 crore (civil works). The works will be completed in two phases.

In the second phase, house service connections will be given with metering to ensure 24x7 canal-based water supply. It may take seven to eight years to complete the project but surface water supply might start in some parts of the city after completion of the first phase.

A resident from Shimlapuri, Gurpreet Singh, said water table depletion was a cause of concern and the project should be turned into reality to save the city from the crisis. “Water contamination is another issue in many areas, which will be solved once the project gets completed,” he added. MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the project would help raise the underground water table, reduce incidences of water-borne diseases and also the financial burden of operating and maintaining existing tube wells would be reduced.

“Regular meetings of the project monitoring committee (PMC) are being held and directions are being issued to expedite the work of laying supply lines from Bilga village to the city. Inspections are being conducted to take stock of the situation at the ground level and the contractor has been directed to expedite the works and ensure that there is no compromise with the quality of the same. OHSRs are also being constructed under the project in various parts of the city. As different departments are involved, regular meetings of the PMC are being held to improve coordination and expedite the works,” he said.

Canal-based water supply will reduce the burden on tube well and plug the depletion of groundwater. There are around 1,000 tube wells from which the MC was supplying almost 550 million litres daily (MLD) to over 20 lakh people living within the city limits. Of these, over 100 tube wells are now lying defunct.