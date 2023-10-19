Works worth Rs 1 cr begin in Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, October 18

Local MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian initiated development works worth Rs 1 crore in various wards of Sahnewal today. Work on the construction of a street in Ward 1, erection of a boundary wall around the pond in Ward 2 and installation of interlocking tiles in Wards 5, 6, 8 and 10 began today.

Mundian said several developmental projects — including sewerage, water supply, construction of streets using interlocking tiles, besides others — shall be carried out in the constituency.

“The Aam Aadmi party belongs to the aam people and we shall see that benefits are accorded to this category rather than filling the coffers of those who already possess everything in plenty,” Mundian said. “Only candidates who stand up to the party’s expectations shall be eligible to be fielded by us in the upcoming council elections. Tainted and opportunist people shall find no place in this party of public devotees.”

“We will make Sahnewal a model town with more facilities for the residents. Streets shall be interlocked, streetlights installed and garbage disposed of as a matter of routine,” said the MLA. “Government funds meant for the benefit of economically weaker sections shall be disbursed as and when they arrive. It shall be seen to that no poor is deprived of the facilities and schemes especially created to assist them. Allowances, concessions and relaxations shall be provided to the economically weak. Those in need of medical treatment too shall be accorded the same,” he said.

The MLA also said that developmental works shall be initiated across wards of the town and residents shall not be bereft of any facility which an efficient government can provide.

Ranjeet Singh Saini, Kuldeep Singh Aeri, Raji Sahnewal, Pappu Talwara, Manjinder Bhola, Kulwinder Kala, Gurdeep Singh, Ajmer Singh Dhaliwal, Babbu Birdi, Babbu Khalsa, Rajdeep Bhatia, Om Parkash, Palwinder Sandhu, Satwinder Happy, Arun Bathla, Balwant Singh Nandpur, Harwinder Kumar Pappi and Jaswinder Kaur Talwara were present on the occasion.