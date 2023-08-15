Workshop at Machhiwara College

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A seven-day workshop has begun at the government college at Machhiwara on Monday. The inaugural session of the programme started with the welcome address by Principal Prof Deepak Chopra to the resource persons Shveta Arora and Harita, soft skill trainers and Nandi Foundation Organisation. This programme is being organised under the guidance of Prof Amrish Khullar, who aims to equip young minds with essential life skills and soft skills.

I-Day function at CT University

CT University organised an event on the theme 'Nation First, Always First' ahead of Independence Day. The day commenced with a march past by the NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers and students of the university. The event was organised by the Department of Student Welfare and Directorate of Sports, along with the NSS and NCC unit. The event also featured 77 face paintings that vividly portrayed India's cultural richness.

Poster making at Arya College

The Post Graduate Computer Science Department of Arya College, Ludhiana, organised a poster making competition on the theme of Independence Day. Students from different classes of the Computer Science Department participated to in the competition. The main objective of the event was to spread the spirit of patriotism with the help of creativity. Arpit Tangri of BCA second year got first prize, Rijkdeep Singh of BCA first year stood second while Shivani and Ravi Gupta of BCA second year got third prize.

BCM College of Education

BCM College of Education took part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a flagship initiative of the Union Government. A teacher said, "On this occasion, a selfie point was created for faculty members and students on the college premises. The students distributed National Flag under the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign in residential areas around the college, thereby instilling the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of people."