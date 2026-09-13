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Home / Ludhiana / Workshop dwells on textile decoration techniques

Workshop dwells on textile decoration techniques

Expert from Pidilite Industries Pvt Ltd conducted hands-on training sessions

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:30 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Students at workshop on textile decoration techniques at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana.
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The Department of Apparel and Textile Science, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a two-day mega workshop on “Textile decoration techniques” for first-year BSc (Hons) fashion designing students. Expert from Pidilite Industries Pvt Ltd and fabric painting master trainer Bindiya Jain conducted hands-on training sessions on various creative textile decoration techniques, including tie-and-dye with fabric paints, wet painting on textiles, free-style fabric painting and innovative methods of colour application.|

The workshop provided students a practical exposure to transform simple fabrics into aesthetically appealing and value-added products, while enhancing their creativity, technical skills and understanding of textile surface decoration.

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Students enthusiastically participated in activities and developed a variety of beautiful and useful products. The workshop was coordinated by Manisha Sethi, teaching assistant.

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Dr Harminder Kaur Saini, head of the department, emphasised on the importance of textile decoration techniques in personalising clothing, home decor and accessories and appreciated the creative efforts and enthusiasm of students.

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