Workshop dwells on urogynaecology

Ludhiana, August 24

A CME-cum-workshop on urogynaecology and urodynamics was held at Aykai Hospital in collaboration with Indian Menopause Society and Chandigarh Region Menopause Society yesterday.

The workshop was attended urologists and gynaecologists. It was inaugurated by Punjabi actress-producer Priti Sapru and MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke.

Chief urologist and transplant surgeon Dr BS Aulakh said the pillar of strength for every family was a woman. However, when it comes to her own fitness and health, it was of least priority and she suffered in silence, especially from urogynae problems.

The workshop provided an for specialists to share their experiences.