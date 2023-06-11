Workshop for sanitary staff of Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

The Municipal Corporation (MC) organised a one-day capacity building workshop for garbage collectors and ragpickers in MC Zone C office on the Gill road.

During the workshop organised under the banner of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, the civic body officials explained the solid waste management rules to the waste collectors with an aim to further improve segregation of dry and wet waste in the city.

CSI Rajinder Kumar, CSI Baljeet Singh and CDO Maheshwar Singh said during the session, the participants were apprised about home composting and Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 etc.

The staff was also directed to spread awareness among masses regarding the ban on single-use plastic items. Discussions were also held about the problems being faced by garbage collectors at ground level and what steps can be taken to tackle the same.

MC Commissioner Dr Aggarwal appealed to the residents to support the authorities in improving solid waste management in the city.