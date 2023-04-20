Workshop held on hybrid interstitial brachytherapy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 19

The DMCH Cancer Care Centre held a workshop and CME on hybrid interstitial brachytherapy on its campus in collaboration with the American Oncology Institute. Doctors said hybrid interstitial brachytherapy has given superior outcomes over the conventional intracavitary brachytherapy as it provides much conformal dose coverage and better OAR sparing.

Dr Sushil Beriwal, a fellow of the American Society of Radiation Oncology and American Brachytherapy Society, conducted live demos along with live session on image fusion and contouring and applicator reconstruction geometry and planning.