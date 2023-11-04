Workshop held to combat crop residue burning

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

Reviving Green Revolution Cell conducted a one-day workshop at PAU’s Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium on Friday. This workshop aimed to promote sustainable practices and address the pressing issue of crop residue burning in Punjab.

The workshop featured multiple technical sessions conducted by PAU consultants, Dr AS Sohi, Dr IM Chhiba, Dr Sarjeet Singh and Dr Chander Mohan covering topics such as crop residue management techniques, wheat cultivation, weed management, efficient water management, and integrated insect and pest management.

Kulbir Singh Brar, senior area manager, RGR Cell shared information about promoting regenerative and no-burn agriculture (PRANA) project aiming to promote regenerative and no-burn agricultural practices in Punjab. The project focuses on training and supporting farmers to adopt sustainable crop residue management practices.

Baljinder Singh Saini, executive director of RGR Cell, stated, “ The workshop marked a significant step towards sustainable agricultural practices and combating crop residue burning in Punjab. The knowledge shared and the practical solutions discussed will empower farmers to adopt alternative methods, reducing the harmful impact on air quality and promoting a healthier environment.”

According to the organisers, the event witnessed a turnout of 400 participants from 12 districts.