Workshop on biofuels at Punjab Agricultural Univerasity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 13

A one-day workshop on “Biofuels from Lignocellulosic waste” under the aegis of PAU Science Club was organised by the Department of Microbiology, PAU.

The Vice Chancellor, Dr SS Gosal, presided over the function and enlightened the audience with ongoing activities of the department, including biofertiliser production and its popularisation, composting of lignocellulosic wastes for mushroom production and available technologies for value addition of agricultural produce.

Dr Sandeep Bains, Dean, PGS, also graced the occasion and presented a formal welcome to the dignitaries, Dr Anuj K Chandel, professor, University of Sao Paulo, Brazil and Dr Sachin Kumar, Deputy Director, Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy, Kapurthala, accompanied by scholar Dr Meenu Hans from SSS National Institute of Bio-Energy.

Dr GS Kocher, Head, Department of Microbiology presented a brief background on the theme of the workshop and highlighted the importance of biofuels in the present scenario of energy crisis. Both UG and PG Students, faculty and heads of different departments, attended the workshop and got an opportunity to update themselves on the current developments in the field of Lignocellulosic biofuels.