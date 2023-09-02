Workshop on cardiovascular skills

Ludhiana, September 1
A three-day Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) Basic Life Support (BLS) workshop started today at the Department of Anaesthesia of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).
The workshop will train doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, residents and interns with the skills to assist patients in times of emergency. The course is accredited by the American Heart Association and its validity is worldwide. The faculty of DMCH have trained more than 5,000 medical and paramedical personnel in basic life support skills.
