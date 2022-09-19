Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 18

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a workshop on ‘Climate change and animal production in Punjab’.

Dr JPS Gill, Director Research, GADVASU, revealed that the project was a multi-institutional one with a total budget outlay of Rs 18 crore sanctioned in 2016. He said the project would finish in October.

Dr LK Dhaliwal, professor, Department of Agrometrology and Climate Change, emphasised on creating awareness about climate change among farmers and other stakeholders. Dr Puneet Malhotra, dairy manager, provided information regarding the weather-linked insurance and temperature humidity index.