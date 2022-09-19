Ludhiana, September 19
A two-day hands-on workshop on “Clinical sports dry needling” concluded at DMCH here on Friday. The workshop focused on emerging techniques of dry needling. Several delegates from northern region attended the workshop. Physiotherapist Dr Mayank Pushkar enlightened audience on the subject. Dr Shweta Mahajan presented certificates to delegates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP