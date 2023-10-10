Workshop on foodgrain storage at Punjab Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 9

The Department of Processing and Food Engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a one-day training workshop on ‘Hermetic Storage of Food Grains Without Using any Hazardous Chemicals’ in the Jacob Hall. This workshop was organised on the successful completion of two research projects funded by the Society for Mission Tandrust Punjab and was attended by participants from different districts of Punjab.

Gurharminder Singh, Joint Director, Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Chandigarh and Nodal Officer for Society for Mission Tandrust, Punjab, was the guest of honour at the event. Applauding the scientists of the varsity, he expressed that his organization is always ready to fund research projects with useful and scalable outcomes for the society.

DeanDr HS Sidhu praised the scientists of Department of Processing and Food Engineering for the outcome of the project and desired that the generated technology be scaled up for commercial application.

Dr Tarsem Chand Mittal, Head of the Department, showed around the Agro Processing Centre and explained the benefits of such food processing units in the rural areas in raising farmer’s income and generating employment through participatory agriculture.

Dr Mahesh Kumar, Principal Investigator of the project, demonstrated the method for the storage of harvested grains under hermetic conditions.

A grain storage kit containing one 50 kg capacity hermetic bag and related accessories was distributed to the participants.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU