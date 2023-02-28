Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 27

A five-day international workshop on “Genome Editing for Food Security and Environmental Sustainability” started on Monday at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, in collaboration with McGill University, Canada, University of Saskatchewan, Canada, and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana.

Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, mentioned about the ongoing challenges related to the climate change and food security. Dr Baljit Singh, Vice-President Research, University of Saskatchewan, Canada, was the guest of honour on the occasion. He emphasised the need for collaboration and team work to fix the ongoing complex global issues.