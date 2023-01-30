Ludhiana, January 29
Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) organised a workshop on ‘Get Found’, a digital marketing agency dedicated to helping businesses get sales online, on Sunday.
Komal Chopra, founder and chief digital consultant, Aadvi Business Structures, was the main speaker on the occasion. Topics like Google Business Listing, Google Ads Audience Targeting and Google Ad Campaign Setup were covered by the speaker. The workshop was attended by more than 20 participants.
