Workshop on parenting organised at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 2

The Department of Human Development and Family Studies, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a workshop on ‘Hands-on Parenting’ with an aim to enhance the parents’ knowledge on best parenting practices.

The workshop, enthusiastically attended by around 70 parents and faculty members, featured a thought provoking session by Neha Lakhanpal, certified psychologist and licenced special educator.

The speaker, in her interactive session, provided insights on positive parenting, explained the significance of right parenting for positive child development, and spoke on how to grow and enhance social and emotional learning in kids. The workshop also included activities for deeper understanding of the concepts by solving parenting-related queries of the parents.

Dr Seema Sharma, HoD, underscored the importance of redefining and assimilating a better parenting approach in context to the present challenging scenario.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU