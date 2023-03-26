Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A one-day workshop on skill development was organised by the finishing school committee of Government College for Girls. Gurdyal Singh, Mann Singh and Rahul Sharma were the resource persons for the workshop. They guided students about various avenues of opportunities in skill development in the e-world. They also created awareness about creating e-content in the online market by making use of creative talents. A talent hunt show was also conducted to showcase the potentials of students. A total of 106 students attended the workshop and 30 students participated in the talent hunt show.

Lecture on filing I-T returns

The PG Department of Commerce, Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj, organised an extension lecture on ‘Guide to e-filing of Income Tax returns’. Rachit Bhandari and Nitin Mahajan were the resource persons of the event. They acquainted students with the basic rules and procedures to file an income tax return and gave in-depth understanding about the online portal of Income Tax Department.