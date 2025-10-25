Workshop on straw management at agri varsity

Putting in all-out efforts to curb paddy stubble burning, the union and the state Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (DAFW) conducted a workshop on crop residue management (CRM) at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday to address grievances of the farmers concerning paddy straw management. Officials from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, as well as farmers from the state participated in the workshop and sought solutions to the issues concerning stubble management.

On the occasion, PK Meherda, Additional Secretary, DAFW, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, was the chief guest, while Dr S Rukhmani, Joint Secretary (Mechanisation and Technology), DAFW, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, was the guest of honour. Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, also graced the occasion. Dr Rajbir Singh Brar, Deputy Director General (Extension), ICAR, was the special guest, while Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education; Dr Jaswant Singh, Director of Agriculture, Punjab and Mr Rajnarayan Kaushik (IAS), Director of Agriculture, Haryana, were among the special attendees at the workshop.

During a panel discussion on paddy residue management, farmers shared their experiences relating to technology operation and economics of the CRM. They demanded the preparation of the list of law-abiding progressive farmers, engaged in straw management, on a priority basis for the use of straw machinery. In addition, farmers suggested quality checks on the manufacturing of straw pallets by the industry. Besides this, landless farmers raised queries concerning bank loans being offered only by government banks. Referring to the subsidies being offered to the farmers for zero burning, participating farmers also pointed out the denial of loans to the cooperative societies.

Addressing the farmers, Meherda observed, “No doubt, paddy straw burning is a burning issue for Punjab, but the graph of burning cases has dipped to a large extent, showing massive improvement in the awakening among the farmers. Straw torching incidents have come down, bringing a great relief to the masses. Efforts must go on till the torching of paddy stubble comes to zero.” Lauding the free-wheeling interaction with the farmers, the Government of India official called upon agriculturists to switch over to crop diversification and integrated farming for water conservation and income enhancement.

A coffee table book published by the communication centre was also presented to the dignitaries.

Dr Rukhmani, while listening to the farmers’ woes, hailed the merits and demerits of the CRM.

Dr Brar praised Punjab farmers for saying no to illegal practice of stubble burning, the cases of which have seen a drastic fall and hope to see further improvement as well.