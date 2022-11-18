Workshop on TADs ends at GADVASU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 17

The two-day national workshop-cum-brainstorming on “Strategy on control and eradication of formidable transboundary animal diseases (TADs) of livestock- foot and mouth disease (FMD), lumpy skin disease (LSD) and African swine fever (ASF)” concluded here at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Tuesday.

On the second day of the workshop, the focus was on the strategies to control lumpy skin disease (LSD) and African swine fever (ASF) in animals.

Dr Naveen Kumar from National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE), Hisar, said the lumpy skin disease virus mainly affected cattle population in the country.

He added that their institute had developed a homologous vaccine based on the Ranchi strain of the virus and the same had been launched by the government in August.

Dr NN Barman from Veterinary College, Khanapara, highlighted the African swine fever status in Northeastern states while Dr Raju Kumar from National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, explained the current status at country level and explained the control strategies to curb the

disease.

Dr Satprakash Singh from GADVASU spoke about the status of leptospirosis in animals and discussed control strategies.

The National Academy of Veterinary Sciences released a policy paper on leptospirosis on the occasion.

Dr YPS Malik, Dean, College of Animal Biotechnology, said the recommendations of the workshop and brainstorming sessions would be communicated to the authorities concerned after giving them

a final form.