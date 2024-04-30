Workshop organised

Tribune News Service

Guru Nanak Khalsa college

Ludhiana: Department of Social Sciences of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Model Town, organised a workshop on ‘Research Methodology’. The goal of the programme was to enhance the interest of participants in the field of research and to equip them with various methodologies for their research projects. The resource person was Dr Sangeeta Sood, associate professor, Partap College of Education. She talked about the concept of research along with its various types, methods and the process of report writing.

CT University

CT University’s Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) organised the CTU Model United Nations (CTU MUN) 2024. The officials said it is a dynamic platform for young minds to engage in meaningful discussions on global issues. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students from different institutions. Distinguished guests, Captain Dharmveer Singh, an ex-army officer along with Gautam Singal, AIG HRD, Punjab, inspired students to take on leadership roles in addressing pressing global challenge.

DAV Public School

DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, celebrated International Dance Day with avidity. The event showcased stellar performances by the young dancers keeping the spirit of the occasion zestful and entertaining. Genres of dance forms presented included folk dance wherein students tapped their feet to Rajasthani folk 13 tali. Western dance performers stole the limelight through their peppy and zestful moves. The classical dance form Kathak added elegance to the celebrations and made the audience tap their feet and give the dancers a thunderous applause.

Guru Nanak International Public School

To help hone various skills of students like creativity, a plethora of activities was organised for students at Guru Nanak International Public School. For Class IX, a solo dance competition was held. Its theme was Punjabi folk. For Class X, a poster-making competition was organised and its themes were health is wealth, save water, energy conservation and value of vote. A slogan-writing competition was also organised under the themes conservation of Mother Earth and my vote my right. Principal Gurmant Kaur Gill lauded the efforts of students and encouraged them to participate in more such activities.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.