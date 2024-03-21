Workshop to apprise state school heads of Mission Samarth

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

In an effort to enhance educational leadership and effectiveness in schools across Punjab, a one-day workshop focused on Mission Samarth was held today for school principals. Organised by the Punjab Department of Education, the workshop aimed to equip principals with the necessary knowledge and tools to implement Mission Samarth effectively in their respective institutions.

Mission Samarth, a pioneering initiative, seeks to elevate the quality of education in Punjab by fostering innovation, enhancing teacher training and improving infrastructure in schools. Recognising the pivotal role of school principals in driving educational reform, the workshop provided a platform for collaborative learning and skill development.

During the workshop, participants engaged in interactive sessions led by experts in educational leadership and management. Topics covered included strategic planning, effective resource allocation, curriculum development and student-centered teaching methodologies aligned with the goals of Mission Samrath.

Amrinder Brar, director, SCERT Punjab, emphasised the significance of empowering school leaders to spearhead positive change in the education sector. She said, “Mission Samarth represents a transformative opportunity to elevate Punjab’s education system to new heights. By empowering principals with the necessary skills and knowledge, we aim to create a conducive environment for holistic development of students.”

Participant principals expressed enthusiasm about the workshop, noting its practical insights and relevance to their roles as educational leaders.

