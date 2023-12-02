World AIDS Day: Activists vow to check spread

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 1

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, a seminar on the ailment, organised by the local branch of Rotary Club, concluded at MGMN Senior Secondary School. Activists of social, medical and educational institutes vowed to launch a co-ordinated movement to fight the spread of AIDS at the seminar.

Malerkotla District Revenue Officer Manmohan Kaushik was the chief guest. District chairman of the drug de-addiction committee, SP Sofat, and past president Dr Puneet Dhawan were the keynote speakers.

The speakers said apart from the efforts being made by government organisations, there was a need to launch an information, education and communication (IEC) campaign to fight the dreaded disease.

Stating that the National AIDS Control Organisation had already drafted and implemented many proposals to check the spread of the disease, Sofat said the ultimate goal of eradicating AIDS could not be achieved without educating the masses about the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). “Unfortunately, people consider discussing AIDS a taboo and this has led to an impediment in achieving the desired targets,” he added.

Referring to resolutions of the World Health Organization (WHO), speakers said the target to eradicate AIDS by 2030 could not be achieved without support from all stakeholders. “It is shocking that 3.9 million people across the world suffer from AIDS and out of them around 13 lakh were reported to have contracted the disease in 2022,” Sofat said. “Our country is situated in the most vulnerable segment of the South-East Asian region which accounts for 10 per cent of the total patients.”

