'World Animal Day' celebrated

Ludhiana: BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road celebrated ‘World Animal Day’ on Monday. The school had planned various activities to sensitize students on empathy and compassion for all living beings. They were taught to respect the symbiotic relationship between human beings and animals, and its ever rising significance in an era when existence itself stands threatened due to climate change.
PURC student felicitated
Kirti Bhardwaj, a BA LLB 3rd year student of Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), Ludhiana was felicitated in the Swachhta Saarthi Samroh, 2022 at the national level under Mission Waste to Wealth for her project on Plastic and Electronic Waste management. She spent the last one year to spread awareness by conducting sessions in more than 50 institutes, covering 35,000 students in Chandigarh and had been also awarded at state level for the same.
Gandhi Jayanti celebrated
Students and teachers of Ryan International School, Dugri organised an array of events on the school premises to commemorate the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. Students prepared illustrations displaying the portraits of Gandhiji and acknowledged his contributions. Presentations were shown to primary students and teachers stressed on speaking, hearing and speaking no evil. Life and struggles of Gandhiji were shown through video clippings.
Farewell party held at DMCH
‘Sayonara 2022’, a farewell party was organised for outgoing BSc Nursing students at DMCH College of Nursing, Malakpur, here. The event started with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Principal Dr Triza Jiwan. She encouraged students to never compromise with principles and abide by moral values in their career. Simrat Kaur and Jaskaran Singh Goraya were adjudged as Miss and Mr Farewell at the end of the function.
‘Dandiya Dhamaka’ organised
ABC Magical World Pre-School, BRS Nagar, organised an event called ‘Dandiya Dhamaka’ during the ongoing festival season. Around 150 students, accompanied by their families and school faculty, joined the celebrations on the school premises. The campus sprang into life with students forming two concentric circles of eager dancers, geared in colourful attires and equipped with the dandiya sticks, dancing to the rhythms of band playing music.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah
Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...
4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video
Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen K...