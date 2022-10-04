World Architecture Day: Well-being of buildings, end-users discussed

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 3

World Architecture Day was celebrated by members of the Indian Institute of Architects, Ludhiana Centre (IIALC), here. In keeping with this year’s theme, ‘architecture for well-being’, various architects shared their viewpoints on the well-being of buildings as well as end-users.

Sanjay Goel, chairman, IIA Punjab Chapter, and one of the directors of Ludhiana Smart City Limited, shared his views on the role of architects for users’ well-being, and called upon architects to design buildings, including interiors and exteriors, in such a way that people could have a healthier life, not only inside the buildings, but also outside.

Yogesh Singla, former chairman of the Ludhiana centre, talked about the positive social aspects of architecture in people’s lives and encouraged them to create more open spaces so that people could get a chance to connect.

Aditi Soni, discussed as to how public spaces could be transformed to encourage more physical activity in the society and how health centres could be improved to provide a better experience for the public.

Harneet Kaur, a young female architect stressed upon the need to make biophilic designs an integral part of the process of space planning. More and more natural elements should be incorporated in the built environment for the well-being of the space and its people.

Anshia Badyal, a budding designer, explained how human psychology and neuroscience could be used to create housing that was more human-centric. “When it comes to people’s preferences, architects should take into account how people perceive all the design factors and how they feel in a particular spatial environment as architecture is intended to be a personal choice,” she remarked.