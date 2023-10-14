World Arthritis Day observed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 13

To mark the World Arthritis Day, a function was organised at the SPS Hospital in Ludhiana today. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Chanchal Gera said the arthritis patients should immediately consult the doctor and take proper medication.

Dr Harmandeep said the patients should avoid self-medication.

Dr Sunil Katyal advised daily exercise for such patients.

The doctors also detailed about the do’s and don’ts for the arthritis patients.