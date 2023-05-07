World Athletics Day celebrated

An athletics meet was organised at DAV BRS Nagar School to mark World Athletics Day. In the event, students of Classes V to X participated in various activities such as sack race, three-legged race, hurdle race and tug-of-war. Medals were presented to the winners. Principal JK Sidhu appreciated the enthusiasm and spirit of the students and encouraged them to participate in such events. TNS

Inter-school declamation contest

Ludhiana: The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust organised its 28th inter-school declamation contest to observe the 59th death anniversary of Jawahar Lal Nehru. The contest was held in English, Hindi and Punjabi. In Punjabi category, Arminderjeet Kaur, Aaditi Kathpal and Smilesheen Sharma secured the first, second and third prizes, respectively. In Hindi, Vidushi Arora, Smidhi Sharma, and Divyansh Sharma won the first, second and third prizes, respectively. In English category, Ved Bhatia, Naaz Malik and Divyanka Thakur bagged the first, second and third prizes, respectively. Meanwhile, BCM School, Jamalpur Colony, Focal Point, bagged the running championship Nehru Trophy. Prizes to the winners of inter-school declamation contest will be given by the chief guest Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

Events to hone skills of pupils

To hone the creative skills of the students, various events were organised at Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town. Students recited and composed poems and participated in card-making competition. The themes of the poem competition were such as ‘Mother — an epitome of love’, ‘Peace and harmony’, ‘Kirat karo, naam japo and vand chako’, ‘Guru Arjun Dev — an epitome of sacrifice’ and ‘Say no to tobacco and yes to life’. Principal Gurmant Kaur Gill appreciated the efforts of the students and congratulated all the winners.