World Blood Donor Day observed at DMCH, Ludhiana, more than 220 units collected

Ludhiana, June 15

In its observance of World Blood Donor Day, a two-day blood donation camp was organised by DMCH’s Department of Transfusion Medicine. This year’s theme for the day is ‘20 Years of Celebrating Giving: Thank You Blood Donors’.

Principal Dr G S Wander said the camp seeks to highlight the critical need for blood in hospitals and medical facilities, especially for emergencies, surgeries and treatment of chronic conditions.

Paramedics were present to oversee the donation process and assist donors throughout the event. Three camps were organised and more than 220 units were collected.

