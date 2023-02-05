World Cancer Day observed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 4

World Cancer Day was observed on Saturday and its theme was ‘Close the care gap’.

Traditionally, cancer has been considered a terminal ailment with uncertain prognosis. However, over the last few years, technology-driven improvements in diagnosis and treatment have significantly improved survival rates.

Speaking on the occasion of World Cancer Day, Dr Shibaji Chattopadhyay, Group COO, Cancer Centers of America, said: “The theme for World Cancer Day this year is ‘Close the care gap’. The gap can be closed only if we join hands and take action to ensure that resources become available equally to all, enabling the needy get access to the right care.”