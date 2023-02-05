World Cancer Day observed

Ludhiana, February 4
World Cancer Day was observed on Saturday and its theme was ‘Close the care gap’.
Traditionally, cancer has been considered a terminal ailment with uncertain prognosis. However, over the last few years, technology-driven improvements in diagnosis and treatment have significantly improved survival rates.
Speaking on the occasion of World Cancer Day, Dr Shibaji Chattopadhyay, Group COO, Cancer Centers of America, said: “The theme for World Cancer Day this year is ‘Close the care gap’. The gap can be closed only if we join hands and take action to ensure that resources become available equally to all, enabling the needy get access to the right care.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...
Geologists collect samples from Thathri in J-K's Doda
21 structures, including houses, a mosque and a madrasa, see...