World Earth Day: Ludhiana Civic body distributes organic compost bags among residents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

The Municipal Corporation celebrated World Earth Day with a compost bag distribution drive and an appeal to residents to support its efforts to keep the environment clean. MC Junior Engineer (JE-Horticulture) Kirpal Singh and Community Development Officer (CDO) Maheshwar Singh said an event was organised at Rose Garden on Saturday morning, where civic body staff interacted with morning walkers and visitors to raise awareness regarding solid waste management.

They urged residents to avoid using banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items as plastic pollution was adversely impacting the environment and human health. Bags of organic compost were distributed among visitors free of cost.

MC teams also visited the houses of residents in various parts of the city to raise awareness on solid waste management. Organic compost was distributed among residents during the drive organised under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Office-bearers and activists of various social and religious organisations of the region vowed to work for the conservation of ecology and environment during World Earth Day celebrations today.

An oath was administered in response to a call made by the organisers of events held to observe Earth Day.

Baba Gagandeep Singh Nirmaley, Sant Darshan Singh Dhakki Wale and former municipal council president Ravinder Puri chaired functions at Jandali, Maksudra and Ahmedgarh, respectively, on Saturday.