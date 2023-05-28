Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: World Environment Day was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm at DAV Public School, BRS Nagar. The purpose of the celebrations was to spread awareness about the need to protect the environment and the ways to do it. The highlights of the celebration included pledge taken by 65 NCC Cadets of Unit 6PB (G) BN NCC, Malout, and students of Class VIII to protect our environment. A poster-making competition was also organised for the students of classes VI to XII on topics such as beat plastic pollution, biodiversity conservation and save environment.

Pupils shine in PSEB Class X exams

As many as 11 students of RS Model School made it to the Class X merit list released by the PSEB. Divjot Singh secured the eighth rank in the state and third position in the district by scoring 640 marks out of 650. Bavneet Kaur bagged the ninth rank in state and fourth rank in the district by getting 639/650. Ritika Bharti secured the 10th rank in state by obtaining 638/650 marksm, Garima Kalra secured the 11th position eith 637 marks, followed by Nandini who got 13th rank in state by getting 635 out of 650. Manpreet Kaur and Nisha Bharti shared the 14th position in state by securing 634/650. Parmjot Kaur, Charnpreet Singh and Kirti secured the 15th rank with 633/650 marks.

Students excel in Class X exams

Students of Class X of Guru Nanak Model School excelled in the examination results announced by the PSEB. According to the school authorities, Pushkar Bansal secured a place in the merit merit list with 98 per cent marks and stood first in the school. Bhumi with 96.3 per cent and Anshika Joshi 95.23 per cent got the second and third position in school, respectively. Principal Sandeep Kumar and supervisor Kuldeep Kaur congratulated the students and staff members for their achievenments.

Felicitation ceremony at Police DAV

Police DAV Public school, Police Lines, Ludhiana, on Saturday organised a felicitation ceremony to honour the toppers who brought laurels to the school by scoring marks above 90 per cent. The event started with lighting of the lamp by the chairman of the school, Praveen Sinha, ADGP (Cyber Crime and NRI affairs), Mandeep Singh Sidhu Commissioner of Police Ludhiana and other guests. Principal of the school Dr Anu Verma thanked the dignitaries.

Seminar on Road Safety

A seminar for students was held at Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, on the theme ‘Road Safety’ on Saturday. A traffic police team led by Balwinder Singh, Avtar Singh and Jasvir Singh visited the school campus. The resource person for the same was HC Jasvir Singh, Traffic Education Cell, Ludhiana. Through a power point presentation, he created awareness regarding the number of accidents on the road and reasons responsible for them. He also laid emphasis on having the right attitude while driving on road. Emphasis was laid on various sections of traffic rules. He also gave tips on cyber security.

Rainbow Parade at BCM Kindergarten

BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, organised a ‘Rainbow Parade’, with the aim of telling the concept of colours of to schoolchildren. Headmistress Ritu Syal said the parade was a way to make each student aware of colours and help them learn different things associated with clours.

Student wins tour to Singapore

A student of BCM, Dugri, has won a tour to Singapore. Kiratnoor Kaur, a student of Class IX of the school has bagged the first position in eighth edition of the Space Olympiad Junior Competition, winning a study tour to Singapore. The competition saw the participation of 191 students from various state schools. As many as 48 students qualified for the national level II Darshan Academy

Academy holds awareness drive

Darshan Academy organised an awareness rally to promote awareness among people to prevent communicable diseases under its community outreach programme. Students of Class VII participated in it enthusiastically. Theme-based posters and placards with meaningful slogans were made and displayed by the students. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh flagged off the rally with a sense of true spirit. The rally had a round of neighbourhood. The school nurse Ribeka talked to the people gathered around to take preventive measures for prevention communicable diseases.