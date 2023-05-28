 World Environment day : The Tribune India

campus notes

World Environment day

World Environment day

DAV Public students celebrate World Environment Day.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: World Environment Day was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm at DAV Public School, BRS Nagar. The purpose of the celebrations was to spread awareness about the need to protect the environment and the ways to do it. The highlights of the celebration included pledge taken by 65 NCC Cadets of Unit 6PB (G) BN NCC, Malout, and students of Class VIII to protect our environment. A poster-making competition was also organised for the students of classes VI to XII on topics such as beat plastic pollution, biodiversity conservation and save environment.

Pupils shine in PSEB Class X exams

As many as 11 students of RS Model School made it to the Class X merit list released by the PSEB. Divjot Singh secured the eighth rank in the state and third position in the district by scoring 640 marks out of 650. Bavneet Kaur bagged the ninth rank in state and fourth rank in the district by getting 639/650. Ritika Bharti secured the 10th rank in state by obtaining 638/650 marksm, Garima Kalra secured the 11th position eith 637 marks, followed by Nandini who got 13th rank in state by getting 635 out of 650. Manpreet Kaur and Nisha Bharti shared the 14th position in state by securing 634/650. Parmjot Kaur, Charnpreet Singh and Kirti secured the 15th rank with 633/650 marks.

Students excel in Class X exams

Students of Class X of Guru Nanak Model School excelled in the examination results announced by the PSEB. According to the school authorities, Pushkar Bansal secured a place in the merit merit list with 98 per cent marks and stood first in the school. Bhumi with 96.3 per cent and Anshika Joshi 95.23 per cent got the second and third position in school, respectively. Principal Sandeep Kumar and supervisor Kuldeep Kaur congratulated the students and staff members for their achievenments.

Felicitation ceremony at Police DAV

Police DAV Public school, Police Lines, Ludhiana, on Saturday organised a felicitation ceremony to honour the toppers who brought laurels to the school by scoring marks above 90 per cent. The event started with lighting of the lamp by the chairman of the school, Praveen Sinha, ADGP (Cyber Crime and NRI affairs), Mandeep Singh Sidhu Commissioner of Police Ludhiana and other guests. Principal of the school Dr Anu Verma thanked the dignitaries.

Seminar on Road Safety

A seminar for students was held at Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, on the theme ‘Road Safety’ on Saturday. A traffic police team led by Balwinder Singh, Avtar Singh and Jasvir Singh visited the school campus. The resource person for the same was HC Jasvir Singh, Traffic Education Cell, Ludhiana. Through a power point presentation, he created awareness regarding the number of accidents on the road and reasons responsible for them. He also laid emphasis on having the right attitude while driving on road. Emphasis was laid on various sections of traffic rules. He also gave tips on cyber security.

Rainbow Parade at BCM Kindergarten

BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, organised a ‘Rainbow Parade’, with the aim of telling the concept of colours of to schoolchildren. Headmistress Ritu Syal said the parade was a way to make each student aware of colours and help them learn different things associated with clours.

Student wins tour to Singapore

A student of BCM, Dugri, has won a tour to Singapore. Kiratnoor Kaur, a student of Class IX of the school has bagged the first position in eighth edition of the Space Olympiad Junior Competition, winning a study tour to Singapore. The competition saw the participation of 191 students from various state schools. As many as 48 students qualified for the national level II Darshan Academy

Academy holds awareness drive

Darshan Academy organised an awareness rally to promote awareness among people to prevent communicable diseases under its community outreach programme. Students of Class VII participated in it enthusiastically. Theme-based posters and placards with meaningful slogans were made and displayed by the students. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh flagged off the rally with a sense of true spirit. The rally had a round of neighbourhood. The school nurse Ribeka talked to the people gathered around to take preventive measures for prevention communicable diseases.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

2
Diaspora

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

3
Diaspora

Canadian party calls on govt to stop deportation of 150 Punjabi students

4
Nation

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

5
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

6
Nation Explainer

Sengol, what is the big controversy all about

7
Nation

NITI Aayog meeting: PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions; 11 CMs skip

8
Nation

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

9
Punjab

Geological Survey of India to assess groundwater contamination by heavy metals in Punjab and Haryana

10
Nation

24 ministers inducted into Siddaramaiah ministry in Karnataka

Don't Miss

View All
Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?
Trending

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?

Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Top News

96 years on, Parl gets new House

96 years on, Parliament gets new House

Amid boycott by 21 opposition parties, PM Modi to unveil bui...

CMs of 10 states skip NITI meet, PM Modi talks of synergy

CMs of 10 states skip NITI meet, PM Modi talks of synergy

‘Team India’ must work for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: PM Modi at NITI Aayog meet

'Team India' must work for 'Viksit Bharat 2047': PM Modi at NITI Aayog meet

Repeal ordinance or it’ll be defeated in Parliament: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Repeal ordinance or it'll be defeated in Parliament: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Siddaramaiah keeps key departments, DK Shivakumar gets two

Siddaramaiah keeps key departments, DK Shivakumar gets two


Cities

View All

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets Foreign Secretary over release of two Ajnala youths

Amritsar man duped of Rs 12 lakh; police book fake travel agent

Gurugram: Tarn Taran man tries to send opium to US via courier, booked

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

Close call for passengers as Haryana Roadways bus overturns at Zirakpur barrier near Chandigarh

Close call for passengers as Haryana Roadways bus overturns at Zirakpur barrier near Chandigarh

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

Chandigarh imposes ban on hookah bars with stiff punishment for offenders

Nine heritage items from Chandigarh fetch Rs 1.17 crore in US

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Delhi woman falls prey to ‘free thali’ bait, loses Rs 90,000 in cyber fraud

Old enmity takes ugly turn, Delhi teen stabbed to death

Man arrested for supplying arms to Neeraj Bawana gang

Teacher booked for sexual harassment

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

5 girls from Fatehgarh Sahib make it to merit list

RSETIs positively influencing mindset of rural youth: ADC

Residents protest non-disposal of sullage

Placement camp on May 30