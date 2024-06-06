Ludhiana, June 5
On World Environment Day today, the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) carried out a plantation drive at Vishwakarma Park, Jaimal Road and Janta Nagar. The participants planted more than 100 trees at Vishwakarma Park.
FICO President Gurmeet Singh Kular said people needed to reconsider their priorities as foods, air and water as well as the climate that made the planet habitable were all gifts of nature from nature.
“These are exceptional times in which nature is sending us a message to care for it. It is time to build back better, for people and for the planet. This World Environment Day, it is time for nature. Let us give our future generations a healthier and happier environment,” said Singh, adding that that FICO will plant around 5,000 trees at its members premises in the upcoming monsoon, to curb the adverse effects of global warming.
FICO General Secretary Rajeev Jain said planting more trees was the need of the hour in Ludhiana, especially in the focal points to fight pollution at its source, in order to accomplish this, he said FICO had requested its members to plant more and more trees in their surroundings.
