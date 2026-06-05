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Home / Ludhiana / World Environment Day: Forest Department awaits return of hundreds of acres of land

World Environment Day: Forest Department awaits return of hundreds of acres of land

Several chunks of land remain either under encroachment or await formal transfer

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:21 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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As the world observes World Environment Day and efforts are being made to expand green cover and protect the environment, nearly 200-250 acres of forest land in Ludhiana district continue to remain out of the Forest Department’s possession, delaying plans for afforestation.

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Despite repeated requests made to the authorities concerned, several chunks of land spread across different areas of the district remain either under encroachment or await formal transfer to the Forest Department.

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Environmentalist Col Jasjit Singh Gill said the Forest Department had written to the district administration seeking demarcation of the land that legally belongs to it.

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“The department has already won cases against village panchayats and individual encroachers. The only pending step is demarcation and handing over possession of the land to the Forest Department. Once this is done, the department can further develop forested areas and expand the green cover, which would greatly benefit the environment,” said Col Gill.

According to available information, the land parcels awaiting transfer are located in Khera Bet-I, Khera Bet-II, Kot Umra and Gorsian Khan Mohammad villages.

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In Kot Umra, the Forest Department won 22 cases and around 50 acres of land are yet to be restored to it. Similarly, in Gorsian Khan Mohammad, the department succeeded in 45 cases, involving nearly 167 acres of land that are to be returned.

Besides, about 79 acres in Khera Bet-I and 154 acres in Khera Bet-II are also awaiting transfer. A substantial portion of this land is allegedly under illegal occupation. Forest officials maintain that once these parcels are demarcated and formally handed over, the department will be able to undertake plantation drives and significantly increase the district’s green cover.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said he had directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Jagraon) to examine the matter on priority.

“It is currently the paddy sowing season and field activity is at its peak. The demarcation process will be carried out as soon as possible so that the land can be handed back to the Forest Department,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

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