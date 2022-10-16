World Food Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Department of Extension Education and Communication Management, College of Community Science, PAU, celebrated World Food Day on Saturday at Rampur village in Dohara block. Dr Preeti Sharma, assistant professor, stressed upon the importance of home-grown fruits and vegetables in daily diet. She emphasised on the role of women as the caretakers of the family and motivated farm women to include fruits and vegetables in the daily diet. Dr Sukhdeep Kaur, assistant professor, said balanced diet, including home-grown safe food, was the key to important nutrients required for a healthy life. Punjab villagers lack fruits and vegetables in their food that causes nutritional deficiencies like anaemia among the community, she observed.

Apiculture Centre gets ‘Best Research Centre Award’

The Apiculture Centre of PAU has been conferred with the ‘Best Research Centre Award’ of the All-India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Honey Bees and Pollinators (HB&P) among the 26 centres under the AICRP. The award has been bestowed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, in recognition the centre’s outstanding research work in apiculture and based on the technologies presented during the Annual Group Meeting of the ICAR-AICRP, held at SKUAST, Jammu on September 8 and 9. Congratulating the team of apiculturists, Dr SS Gosal, PAU, said history has been scripted by the university’s Apiculture Unit, which had contributed tremendously towards sustaining the livelihood of small and marginal farmers as well as young entrepreneurs by promoting beekeeping as a lucrative subsidiary occupation.