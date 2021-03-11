Campus Notes

World Food Safety Day celebrated

World Food Safety Day celebrated

Students hold placards to raise awareness on food safety.

Ludhiana: Students and faculty of the Department of Food and Nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University, celebrated World Food Safety Day on the theme ‘Safer food, better health,’ by creating awareness in five food cafeterias of the university. The students sensitised owners and their helpers about food safety measures. Food safety posters were placed in the cafeterias by students for daily enforcement of these measures. Dr Sandeep Bains, Dean, College of Community Science, emphasised that from social perspective, food borne diseases contribute to absenteeism from work, thus, reducing productivity at a work place.

Cleanliness drive held

To commemorate the ‘World Environment Day’, Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), Ludhiana, had orchestrated a cleanliness drive for spreading the spruceness among the campus especially in the canteen premises under the directorship of Prof. Arti Puri. The event was convened by Meera Nagpal, Assistant Professor of History and in charge of beautification committee of the PURC. Meera Nagpal said almost 70 students participated with full enthusiasm in the cleanliness drive. They cleaned the areas within the campus, especially canteen premises and outdoor gym equipment.

World Environment Day celebrated

World Environment Day was celebrated at GTB National College, Dakha. To generate awareness about the need to improve environmental conditions and to promote a sense of environment consciousness the NCC, NSS and IQAC units of the college conducted two competitions. An online quiz competition for school and college students was held. An intra college poster making competition was also held.

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College

The NSS unit of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College Ludhiana under the guidance of IQAC organised Green Environment Week in celebration of World Environment Day in the college. The week is marked to appreciate, respect and demonstrate the support for environmental protection and conservation of natural world. Green Environment Week was celebrated on the theme “Let’s Be Friend with Earth” through activity like plantation drive, poster making competition and swareness drive (cycle rally).

GHG Khalsa College

The Red Ribbon Club and NSS wing of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar celebrated World Environment Day by organising poster making, e-poster making and PowerPoint Presentation competition. The competition was organised as per the directions of Asst. Director, Youth Welfare Services, Ludhiana. Dr Manu Chadha, in charge, Red Ribbon Club of the college, said that 45 students from 30 different colleges across the nation participated in the competition.

Session on startups

The E-Cell of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, organised a session on startups. The guest speaker was Bernard Curren from University of Birmingham, UK. Welcoming the guests, Dr Sehijpal Singh Principal said startup culture needed a boost. Introducing the guest speaker, Dr Parampal Singh, HOD, Business Administration Department, said Curren was a seasoned startup coach having guided over a 1,000 different businessman to grow.

Lecture on Stress Management

The Ek Bharat Sreshth Bharat club of Govt College of Science Education and Research organised a special lecture on ‘Stress Management during exams’ on Tuesday. Dr Swaranjit Cheema, retd. HOD of Botany from Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Mumbai, illustrious alumni of the college, was the resource person on this occasion. She was accorded a warm welcome by the college Director Prof Kirpal Kaur. Dr Swaranjit Kaur explained various methods and techniques like effective time table, healthy eating habits, to remain happy & positive, constructive role of parents during exams.

Farewell party held

A farewell party was organised at the Mittal Auditorium of Sat Paul Mittal School. The chief guest of the function was Bhupinder Gogia, Principal, Sat Paul Mittal School. Mesmeric speeches delivered by Kanishk Aggarwal and Sanansh Garg made all feel nostalgic. Melodious songs sung by Harshita Kaur and Bikramjit Singh left everyone in the hall astounded. The coveted titles of Mr. Satyan and Ms. Satyan were conferred upon Aiman Jain and Sanjana Pannu, respectively. The first runners up were Roshan Sehgal and Gopika Makhija and the second runners up were Aryan Jain and Tamanna Kothari.

