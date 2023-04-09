World Health Day observed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Department of Community Health Nursing of DMCH College of Nursing observed World Health Day at Urban Health Centre, Shimlapuri. The unfolding of the theme ‘Health for all’ was done by Prof Sandeep Kaur. She said health-for-all envisions that all people have good health for a fulfilling life in a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world. College principal Dr Triza Jiwan the event was an opportunity to motivate action to tackle the health challenges of today and tomorrow. Students of BSc Nursing 4th year enacted a play on unhealthy lifestyle and its impact on health on the occasion. They also displayed the charts for awareness of general population on topics of healthy eating habits, mental health, healthy environment, communicable diseases and non-communicable diseases. Health assessment stations of BMI and visual acuity were organised for the observers.

Convocation ceremony

Malwa Central College of Education for Women held its 62nd annual convocation on Saturday. Degrees were awarded to BEd and MEd students of sessions 2017- 2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021 and 2020-2022. Punjab Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal was the chief guest on the occasion. College principal Dr Satwant Kaur presented the annual report of the college, highlighting the achievements of students in academics and co-curricular events. In his convocation address, Dr Gosal acknowledged the tremendous contribution of the college in women’s education. He congratulated the degree holders and wished them a bright future. He urged them to be a source of pride as well as joy to their parents, the alma-mater and nation.