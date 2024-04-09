World Health Day quiz at DMCH

Ludhiana, April 8
Department of Community Medicine of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital organised a quiz on the World Health Day today.
Dr Anurag Chaudhary, professor and head of the department, revealed the theme of the World Health Day 2024 as ‘My Health, My Right’ and emphasised on the fundamental human right of access to quality healthcare, education and information.
Dr GS Wander, principal, conveyed the message to students to commit themselves to this goal.
Four teams participated in the final round of the healthcare related quiz.
Students Omkar Bharti, Mansha Garg and Prisha Bhagat, both students of the MBBS Class of 2020, were declared winners.
